PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Barclays

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PDD. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. KGI Securities raised shares of PDD from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PDD from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PDD from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDD currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.40.

PDD stock opened at $72.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $106.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.41 and a 200-day moving average of $78.53.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PDD will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PDD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,897,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in PDD by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PDD by 3,780.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,693 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in PDD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in PDD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,736,000. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses, including Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities.

