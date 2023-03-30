Brokerages Set MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) PT at $46.22

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.22.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MXL shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.
Insider Activity at MaxLinear
In related news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $4,723,558.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at $159,741.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MaxLinear Stock Performance
Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.92. MaxLinear has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $63.89.
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MaxLinear (MXL)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.