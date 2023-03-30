Brokerages Set MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) PT at $46.22

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.22.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MXL shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

In related news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $4,723,558.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at $159,741.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 1,469.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,746,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,317,000 after buying an additional 2,571,311 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,795,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,997,000 after buying an additional 883,780 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $24,371,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after buying an additional 489,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 898.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 410,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 369,290 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.92. MaxLinear has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $63.89.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

