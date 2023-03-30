Gregory S. Janey Sells 1,630 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) VP Gregory S. Janey sold 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $175,648.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,814.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $109.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.82 and a 200-day moving average of $106.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.78. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $117.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Toro’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Toro by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Toro by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Toro by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Toro by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Toro by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

About Toro

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Featured Stories

