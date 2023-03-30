Matthew Sandblom Acquires 20,000 Shares of 3P Learning Limited (ASX:3PL) Stock

3P Learning Limited (ASX:3PLGet Rating) insider Matthew Sandblom bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.25 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of A$25,000.00 ($16,666.67).

3P Learning Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

About 3P Learning

3P Learning Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of educational software and e-books to schools and parents of school-aged students. It provides online education, and adaptive and collaborative learning, including mathematics and literacy products. The company offers Mathseeds, Mathletics, Reading Eggs, and Spellodrome, as well as ReadiWriter, and WordFlyers products.

