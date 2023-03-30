Danny R. Mcpherson Sells 125 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $25,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,536 shares in the company, valued at $5,558,967.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

VeriSign Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $205.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.51 and its 200-day moving average is $196.60. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $228.80.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VeriSign

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSN. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis raised its position in VeriSign by 3,177.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 267,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,038,000 after buying an additional 259,726 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in VeriSign by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in VeriSign by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,076,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,003,000 after buying an additional 233,031 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in VeriSign by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VeriSign

Get Rating

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Stories

