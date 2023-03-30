Catherine A. Lynch Purchases 2,000 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) Director Catherine A. Lynch bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.24 per share, for a total transaction of $22,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,898.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 2.6 %

PMT stock opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.36%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -126.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 158.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 53,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 32,549 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 30,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

