Matthew J. Diliberto Purchases 10,000 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Stock

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) CFO Matthew J. Diliberto bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $213,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SL Green Realty Stock Up 9.8 %

Shares of SLG opened at $22.65 on Thursday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $83.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.49). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $197.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.36%. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -218.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.63.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 255.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3,388.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

