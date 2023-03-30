Andrew Reardon Sells 300 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) insider Andrew Reardon sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $20,976.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,255.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

LGND opened at $72.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.68 and a 200-day moving average of $75.12. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $57.77 and a 52 week high of $121.66.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,690,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,489,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 52,980 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 234,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after buying an additional 43,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LGND shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

