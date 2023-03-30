Andrew Reardon Sells 300 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) insider Andrew Reardon sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $20,976.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,255.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %
LGND opened at $72.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.68 and a 200-day moving average of $75.12. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $57.77 and a 52 week high of $121.66.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LGND shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.
