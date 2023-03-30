Alastair Provan Purchases 29,250 Shares of Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG) Stock

Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG – Get Rating) insider Alastair Provan acquired 29,250 shares of Bell Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.98 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,665.00 ($19,110.00).
Alastair Provan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 23rd, Alastair Provan acquired 500 shares of Bell Financial Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.98 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$490.00 ($326.67).
Bell Financial Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80.
Bell Financial Group Cuts Dividend
About Bell Financial Group
Bell Financial Group Limited provides online broking, investment, and financial advisory services to private, institutional, and corporate clients. It operates through four segments: Technology & Platforms, Products & Services, Retail, and Institutional. The company provides equities, futures, options and cash currency market, foreign exchange, corporate fee income, portfolio administration, margin lending, and deposit products and services, as well as super lending and cash management services.
