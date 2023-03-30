Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Bonnie L. Bassler Sells 1,240 Shares

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,046. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $819.35 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $835.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $759.80 and its 200-day moving average is $739.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $23.72 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $834.00 to $976.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $835.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

