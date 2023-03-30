Intrua Financial LLC Has $371,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Intrua Financial LLC reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,030,000 after purchasing an additional 360,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,315,000 after buying an additional 211,645 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,147,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,351,000 after buying an additional 56,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,739,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,632,000 after buying an additional 196,686 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $85.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.27. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Mills from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.