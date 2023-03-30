Intrua Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after buying an additional 25,057 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Performance

IUS stock opened at $37.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $225.54 million, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.85. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a one year low of $32.87 and a one year high of $41.31.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

