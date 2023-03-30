Intrua Financial LLC Has $334,000 Position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HTRB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HTRB opened at $33.83 on Thursday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $36.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.28.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

