Intrua Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Intrua Financial LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,526 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,997.3% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,034,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 984,919 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 103.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

