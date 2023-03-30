Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stake Cut by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,879 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,129,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,868,000 after purchasing an additional 93,614 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,649 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UL stock opened at $51.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.62. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $52.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

