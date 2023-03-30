Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stake Trimmed by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,582 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 39,691 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $459,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.26. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 130.00%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $56,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $543,842.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,302,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $56,902.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,970,966. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

See Also

