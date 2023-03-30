The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,331 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 130.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 149.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $59.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.72. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $55.43 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.721 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.