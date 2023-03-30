1,070 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Purchased by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $207.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.03. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $291.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Several brokerages have commented on NSC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

