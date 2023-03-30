Intrua Financial LLC Sells 63 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Intrua Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $507,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $810,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,621,000 after purchasing an additional 45,493 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Argus reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $217.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.71.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $223.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 639.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.84 and a 200-day moving average of $231.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

