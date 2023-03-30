Intrua Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 44.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,059.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE FRT opened at $93.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $128.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.26.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

