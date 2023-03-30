Intrua Financial LLC Reduces Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Intrua Financial LLC trimmed its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,961 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abeille Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $24,798,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 410.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $3,116,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $37.56 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

