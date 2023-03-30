Darktrace plc (OTC:DRKTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Darktrace plc (OTC:DRKTF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $435.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Darktrace from GBX 450 ($5.53) to GBX 385 ($4.73) in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Darktrace in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Darktrace from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Darktrace in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Darktrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Darktrace Stock Performance

DRKTF stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. Darktrace has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55.

About Darktrace

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

