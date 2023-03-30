Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HST. Compass Point downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.25.

HST opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average is $17.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

