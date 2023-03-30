HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

HUTCHMED Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of HCM stock opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. HUTCHMED has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCM. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 391,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 320,568 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HUTCHMED during the 4th quarter worth about $818,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 870,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after buying an additional 508,959 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in HUTCHMED during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the fourth quarter worth about $665,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

