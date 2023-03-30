HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
HUTCHMED Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of HCM stock opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. HUTCHMED has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
