Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim raised Immunovant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Immunovant from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Immunovant from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on Immunovant from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.78.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant Price Performance

IMVT stock opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Equities analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 60,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $1,015,627.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 331,419 shares in the company, valued at $5,564,525.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $75,542.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 268,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,812.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 60,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $1,015,627.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,564,525.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,714 shares of company stock worth $1,356,505 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Immunovant by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Immunovant by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.