Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $475.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2023

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INTU. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $444.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $484.84.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $433.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.65. Intuit has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $507.71. The firm has a market cap of $121.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.75%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 118,345.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,431 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Intuit by 184,265.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,841,392,000 after acquiring an additional 575,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

