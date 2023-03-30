Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Shares of MBCN opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.08. Middlefield Banc has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $228.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.53.

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 25.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 39,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

