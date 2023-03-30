Mizuho Trims Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Target Price to $7.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Marqeta from $13.50 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Marqeta from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.25 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marqeta has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of MQ opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.67 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

