Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.

LEGN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Legend Biotech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Legend Biotech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Legend Biotech Trading Up 2.8 %

Legend Biotech stock opened at $48.14 on Wednesday. Legend Biotech has a 12 month low of $32.87 and a 12 month high of $57.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 411.69% and a negative return on equity of 103.88%. The company had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 172,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after buying an additional 43,561 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,338,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,423,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $24,970,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $9,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.