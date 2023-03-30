Peter A. Kiener Sells 9,325 Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Stock

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) Director Peter A. Kiener sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $30,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cue Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ CUE opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $149.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.98.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 88.03% and a negative net margin of 4,257.91%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Cue Biopharma

CUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 192,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

Featured Articles

