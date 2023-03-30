Vincent C. Klinges Sells 2,525 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 2,525 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $30,931.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

American Software Trading Down 0.2 %

American Software stock opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $403.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.81. American Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $21.64.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. American Software had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Software Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. American Software’s payout ratio is 137.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Software

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of American Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of American Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of American Software by 323.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of American Software by 777.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of American Software by 418.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.