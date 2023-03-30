Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM) Insider Lisa Harker Buys 25,000 Shares

Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM – Get Rating) insider Lisa Harker bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.48 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,925.00 ($24,616.67).
Infomedia Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.
Infomedia Company Profile
