Alma Metals Limited (ASX:ALM) Insider Alasdair Cooke Purchases 2,971,832 Shares

Alma Metals Limited (ASX:ALM – Get Rating) insider Alasdair Cooke acquired 2,971,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$38,633.82 ($25,755.88).

Alasdair Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alma Metals alerts:

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Alasdair Cooke purchased 1,584,809 shares of Alma Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$20,602.52 ($13,735.01).

On Wednesday, March 15th, Alasdair Cooke bought 1,725,218 shares of Alma Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,702.62 ($13,801.74).

Alma Metals Stock Performance

Alma Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Alma Metals Limited engages in the exploration of metal properties in Australia. It primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Briggs, Mannersley and Fig Tree Hill Porphyry copper project that comprises three exploration permits for minerals covering a total area of approximately 241 square kilometers located in Queensland Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Alma Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alma Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.