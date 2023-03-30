Alma Metals Limited (ASX:ALM) Insider Alasdair Cooke Purchases 2,971,832 Shares

Alma Metals Limited (ASX:ALM – Get Rating) insider Alasdair Cooke acquired 2,971,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$38,633.82 ($25,755.88).
Alasdair Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 22nd, Alasdair Cooke purchased 1,584,809 shares of Alma Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$20,602.52 ($13,735.01).
- On Wednesday, March 15th, Alasdair Cooke bought 1,725,218 shares of Alma Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,702.62 ($13,801.74).
Alma Metals Stock Performance
Alma Metals Company Profile
Read More
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Alma Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alma Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.