Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 50,000 Shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Star Equity Stock Up 5.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ STRR opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.53. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRR. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Star Equity by 239.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Star Equity by 149.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Star Equity by 228.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.60% of the company’s stock.
About Star Equity
Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the business of healthcare and construction. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Star Equity (STRR)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.