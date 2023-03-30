Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 50,000 Shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Star Equity Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRR opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.53. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRR. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Star Equity by 239.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Star Equity by 149.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Star Equity by 228.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the business of healthcare and construction. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.