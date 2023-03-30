BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Sells $38,586.60 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) insider Robert Kaloustian sold 4,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $38,586.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,880 shares in the company, valued at $661,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Robert Kaloustian also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Robert Kaloustian sold 3,672 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $38,776.32.
BigCommerce Trading Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ BIGC opened at $8.55 on Thursday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $24.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.66.
Institutional Trading of BigCommerce
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.12.
About BigCommerce
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BigCommerce (BIGC)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.