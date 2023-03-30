BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Sells $38,586.60 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) insider Robert Kaloustian sold 4,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $38,586.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,880 shares in the company, valued at $661,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Kaloustian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Robert Kaloustian sold 3,672 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $38,776.32.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $8.55 on Thursday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $24.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 1.5% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 81.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 37.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.12.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

