Jeffrey E. Eberwein Acquires 50,000 Shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Stock

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 50,000 shares of Superior Drilling Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77. The company has a market cap of $26.62 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.13. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Superior Drilling Products at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Superior Drilling Products

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SDPI shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a report on Sunday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.