goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Given New C$140.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$196.00 to C$140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of goeasy from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of goeasy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

goeasy Stock Performance

Shares of EHMEF opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.11. goeasy has a twelve month low of $65.63 and a twelve month high of $115.50.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the Easyfinancial and Easyhome segments. The Easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The Easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

