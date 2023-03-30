Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ashford from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Ashford Trading Up 10.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.00. Ashford has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $19.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.49. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.58 million. On average, analysts predict that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashford by 0.9% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashford by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashford by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

