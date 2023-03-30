McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MKC. UBS Group initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.89.

NYSE MKC opened at $81.20 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $70.60 and a 52 week high of $105.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.91%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

