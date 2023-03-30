The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP Sells $185,549.57 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSYGet Rating) SVP Jason Reiman sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.07, for a total transaction of $185,549.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,296.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jason Reiman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 22nd, Jason Reiman sold 44 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $10,780.00.
  • On Friday, March 17th, Jason Reiman sold 305 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total transaction of $74,847.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 15th, Jason Reiman sold 400 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $98,000.00.
  • On Thursday, March 9th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total transaction of $36,052.50.
  • On Monday, February 27th, Jason Reiman sold 2,825 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total transaction of $676,644.00.
  • On Friday, February 24th, Jason Reiman sold 555 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.92, for a total transaction of $132,600.60.
  • On Thursday, February 9th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $252.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $201.42 and a 12 month high of $254.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Hershey (NYSE:HSYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.73.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

