Risa Cretella Sells 14,420 Shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) insider Risa Cretella sold 14,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $237,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,295.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Risa Cretella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Risa Cretella sold 8,274 shares of Sovos Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $112,112.70.

Sovos Brands Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOVO opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sovos Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SOVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Institutional Trading of Sovos Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Sovos Brands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,735,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,331,000 after buying an additional 17,931 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 15.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,604,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,298,000 after buying an additional 629,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 60.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,655,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,057,000 after buying an additional 1,374,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 26.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,877,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,983,000 after buying an additional 594,910 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,613,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,193,000 after buying an additional 13,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

