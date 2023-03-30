Insider Selling: Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) President Sells $229,100.00 in Stock

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) President Jack L. Howard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $229,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 186,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,851.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Steel Partners Stock Down 0.3 %
SPLP opened at $42.88 on Thursday. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $47.62. The company has a market cap of $924.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Partners in a research note on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
About Steel Partners
Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.
