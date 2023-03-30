Insider Selling: Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) President Sells $229,100.00 in Stock

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) President Jack L. Howard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $229,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 186,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,851.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Steel Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

SPLP opened at $42.88 on Thursday. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $47.62. The company has a market cap of $924.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Partners in a research note on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

About Steel Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Steel Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Steel Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

