Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $17.30 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nomura upgraded shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.03.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Stock Performance

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.45. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Natixis acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.