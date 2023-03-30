Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Given New C$2.40 Price Target at Bank of America

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from C$2.75 to C$2.40 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$4.95 to C$3.65 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark set a C$2.00 target price on Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$2.90 to C$2.40 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.41.

Canopy Growth Price Performance

Shares of WEED opened at C$2.44 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$2.44 and a 1 year high of C$10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.75.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

