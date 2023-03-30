Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PLAY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.71.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.94. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $52.54.

Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The company had revenue of $563.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Antonio Pineiro purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.54 per share, with a total value of $127,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 23,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,692.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Antonio Pineiro acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.54 per share, for a total transaction of $127,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,312 shares in the company, valued at $991,692.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Randall L. Jones acquired 1,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,640.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,835 shares of company stock valued at $327,708. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.