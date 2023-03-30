Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Boston Omaha from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Boston Omaha Stock Performance

NYSE BOC opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.06 million, a PE ratio of 93.58 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Boston Omaha has a 1-year low of $18.68 and a 1-year high of $29.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Boston Omaha

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOC. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth $6,572,000. Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new position in Boston Omaha in the third quarter valued at $130,923,000. Founders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Omaha in the third quarter valued at $303,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Omaha in the third quarter valued at $12,567,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Boston Omaha in the third quarter valued at $343,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

