Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Boston Omaha from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.
Boston Omaha Stock Performance
NYSE BOC opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.06 million, a PE ratio of 93.58 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Boston Omaha has a 1-year low of $18.68 and a 1-year high of $29.40.
About Boston Omaha
Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.
