goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target Cut to C$130.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EHMEF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of goeasy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$192.00 to C$196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy Stock Performance

Shares of EHMEF opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.88 and its 200 day moving average is $85.11. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of $65.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the Easyfinancial and Easyhome segments. The Easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The Easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.