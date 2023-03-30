Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $674,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,970 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.8% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 281,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 212.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJUL opened at $25.09 on Thursday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $25.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.67.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

