Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $659,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Shares of IWY opened at $135.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.87. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $163.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

