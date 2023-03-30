Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $649,000 Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 169,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth $311,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 59.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 199.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after buying an additional 48,779 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $230.78 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $201.82 and a twelve month high of $268.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.01 and its 200 day moving average is $225.74.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

